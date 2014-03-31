The Link Between Healthy Gums and a Perfectly Trussed Chicken

What do you do if you need to truss a chicken but have no kitchen twine? Find out in this week's Mad Genius Tips video. 

F&W Editors
March 31, 2014

What do you do if you need to truss a chicken but have no kitchen twine? Just run to your medicine cabinet and pull out F&W Test Kitchen whiz Justin Chapple’s favorite tool: floss. In this week’s Mad Genius Tips video, Justin shows you how to truss a chicken with unflavored dental floss so that it roasts perfectly and evenly. Watch more Mad Genius Tips videos.

Related: How to Slice Cheese with Floss
Mad Genius Tip for Pillowy Gnocchi
Mad Genius Tip for Peeling Kiwis

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up