A Light Start to the Week: Chinese Chicken Salad

Alessandra Bulow
November 21, 2011

Food & Wine’s Senior Recipe Developer, Grace Parisi, returns for the final installment of her live Thanksgiving chat series tomorrow, Tuesday, November 22, at 2 p.m. ET on Facebook. Taking over our fan page, Parisi will answer all of your last-minute holiday questions. Since the forthcoming week will present myriad opportunities foroverindulgence, we present Parisi's Grilled Chinese Chicken Salad for tonight's Chicken Dance—so you can at least start the week with a light and low-effort dinner.

