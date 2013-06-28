Lidia Bastianich Celebrates America

© Diana DeLucia

Watch Freedom and Independence Preview on PBS. See more from Lidia Celebrates America.

Television chef, restaurateur and mother of Italian-wine-and-food pro Joe Bastianich, Lidia Bastianich has a new show on PBS premiering 10 p.m. ET/PT Friday, June 28 on PBS called Lidia Celebrates America: Freedom and Independence. In the show, Lidia, whose family fled Europe to come to America after World War II, will travel across the U.S. meeting celebrities like fellow public television cooking star Jacques Pépin, visiting historic landmarks like Thomas Jefferson’s Monticello and experiencing intrinsically American celebrations like a Juneteenth party at a gospel church. Watch the video (above) for a preview.

