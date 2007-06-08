Let's Landmark New York City's Food Institutions

The other night at the 5 Ninth party in Manhattan I just can't seem to stop talking about, I finally got to meet Josh Ozersky, the genius behind New York magazine's Grub Street blog. He was up in arms about the threat to shut down the Latino food vendors at Red Hook Park in Brooklyn (a situation that's being monitored almost as closely by New York City's food community as Paris Hilton's jail status is by the rest of the world). Josh recently assembled several excellent quotes from prominent foodies supporting the vendors; my favorite comes from star chef Tom Colicchio, who says the park doesn't need another one of his 'wichcraft sandwich kiosks. But Josh has an even more far-reaching, and I think brilliant, idea: He wants to landmark all of New York City's most beloved food institutions—Katz's Deli on the Lower East Side, Nathan's Famous hot dogs in Coney Island, and, of course, the Red Hook vendors. Whether landmark status will help Brooklyn's DiFara Pizza, currently suffering Department of Health woes, is another issue.