Learn How to Cook with Insects in Mexico

Eventually, we’re all going to be eating more insects, so why not get a head start on learning how to prepare them? On November 28, Four Seasons Punta Mita in Mexico will offer a cooking class focused on pre-Hispanic cooking techniques and ingredients like grasshoppers, ant eggs and agave worms. Part of Four Seasons’ new Entertain U(niversity), a series of cooking classes held at Four Seasons resorts around the world, the class (which costs $95 per person) will take place at the hotel’s beachside Bahia Restaurant and include dishes like grilled octopus marinated with grasshopper sea salt. If a trip to Mexico isn’t in your November plans, here’s a quick, essential tip for expert insect preparation according to the Bahia chefs: The most important thing is to toast insects on a flat top or in sauté pan until they are firm and dry. The result: a crispy, crunchy texture and no risk of sogginess (no one likes a soggy grasshopper). Here, a quick and easy recipe for grasshopper salt from Four Seasons Punta Mita. Try it in any marinade for steak, salmon or octopus, sprinkle it on fresh sashimi, or see how you like it on popcorn.

Grasshopper Sea Salt

2 cups sea salt

14 ounces dried grasshoppers

Toast the grasshoppers on a flat top or in a sauté pan until they are fragrant, firm and dry. Mash the grasshoppers with the sea salt with a mortar and pestle until well mixed.

