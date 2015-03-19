Learn the Easy Way to Mince a Shallot

Chefs are people too. And if Grant can mince a shallot like Superman, so can you. Here's how.

ChefSteps Team
March 19, 2015

We've partnered with the mad food scientists at ChefSteps to bring their hyper-inventive cooking videos to F&W readers. 

It's easy to think that chefs have superpowers, what with their flashy skillet-flipping, ultra-clean-and-organized workspaces, and zippy slicing and dicing skills. But here's the deal: they don't. Chefs are people too. And if Grant can mince a shallot like Superman, so can you. Here's how.

