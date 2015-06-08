Le Fooding’s 3-Day, Chef-Packed Paris Party

© Pierre Lucet-Penato

This past weekend in Paris, Le Fooding, the restaurant guide and organizer of fabulous food-tastic events, celebrated its 15th birthday. To commemorate the occasion, Le Fooding hosted La Revanche des Faubourgs, a three-day event featuring ultra-cool chefs and artists from the hippest neighborhoods around the world, including L.A.’s Ludo Lefebvre, New York City's Danny Bowien and Brooklyn’s Noah Bernamoff. Here, Instagrammed highlights from the epic celebration.

