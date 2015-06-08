Le Fooding’s 3-Day, Chef-Packed Paris Party

© Pierre Lucet-Penato

This past weekend in Paris, Le Fooding, the restaurant guide and organizer of fabulous food-tastic events, celebrated its 15th birthday. To commemorate the occasion, Le Fooding hosted La Revanche des Faubourgs, a three-day event featuring ultra-cool chefs and artists from the hippest neighborhoods around the world, including L.A.’s Ludo Lefebvre, New York City's Danny Bowien and Brooklyn’s Noah Bernamoff. Here, Instagrammed highlights from the epic celebration.

Justine Sterling
June 08, 2015

This past weekend in Paris, Le Fooding, the restaurant guide and organizer of fabulous food-tastic events, celebrated its 15th birthday. To commemorate the occasion, Le Fooding hosted La Revanche des Faubourgs, a three-day event featuring ultra-cool chefs and artists from the hippest neighborhoods around the world, including L.A.’s Ludo Lefebvre, New York City's Danny Bowien and Brooklyn’s Noah Bernamoff. Here, Instagrammed highlights from the epic celebration.

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up