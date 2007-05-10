The Latest Ice Cream Scoop

I've had an aversion to ice cream scoopers since, as a teenager, I had a summer job at a restaurant serving (very hard) ice cream. Life would have been a lot easier if we had the kind of well-designed scoopers Food & Wine will be mentioning in our upcoming August issue. In the midst of researching new scoopers, I decided to also look into vintage versions. One beauty, available at the Brooklyn Kitchen in Williamsburg, is Hamilton Beach Patent No. 1862527. Apparently dating back to the 1930s, it has a sturdy wooden handle and a mechanical thumb lever. Would I have wanted it during that long, hot summer at the restaurant? Yes.



