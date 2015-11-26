Last-Minute Time Saver: Whip Cream Without Dirtying a Mixer

© Christina Holmes

We're partnering with our Time Inc. sister brands Cooking Light, Health, My Recipes, Real Simple, Southern Living and Sunset to bring you 60 days of amazing holiday video, with a new theme each week. Up now: Thanksgiving Strategies.

F&W Editors
November 26, 2015

Happy Thanksgiving! Looking for a quick, last-minute dessert that won't dirty extra dishes? In this episode of Mad Genius Tips, F&W Test Kitchen genius Justin Chapple reveals how to make whipped cream in a jar. All you need is a jar, heavy cream, vanilla and powdered sugar. Once you've gotten your workout shaking, you'll be ready to make and enjoy these five deliciously simple parfaits.

1. Pumpkin Parfaits
Pumpkin puree makes quick work of these festive parfaits.  

© Christina Holmes

2. Caramel Apple Parfaits
Make this delicious dessert even easier by assembling it in one large glass bowl. 

3. Lemon Curd Parfaits 
This sweet-and-tangy parfait features layers of crisp, chewy meringue, velvety lemon curd, whipped cream and tart raspberries.

4. Goo Goo Pie Parfaits 
Goo Goo Cluster candy bars inspired this over-the-top combination of chocolate cremeux (pudding) and silky, salty caramel-peanut sauce.

5. Chocolate-Bread Parfaits 
This amazing chocolatey dessert made with espresso and dark rum is ready in just 30 minutes.

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up