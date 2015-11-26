Last-Minute Time Saver: Whip Cream Without Dirtying a Mixer

We're partnering with our Time Inc. sister brands Cooking Light, Health, My Recipes, Real Simple, Southern Living and Sunset to bring you 60 days of amazing holiday video, with a new theme each week. Up now: Thanksgiving Strategies.
Happy Thanksgiving! Looking for a quick, last-minute dessert that won't dirty extra dishes? In this episode of Mad Genius Tips, F&W Test Kitchen genius Justin Chapple reveals how to make whipped cream in a jar. All you need is a jar, heavy cream, vanilla and powdered sugar. Once you've gotten your workout shaking, you'll be ready to make and enjoy these five deliciously simple parfaits.
1. Pumpkin Parfaits
Pumpkin puree makes quick work of these festive parfaits.
2. Caramel Apple Parfaits
Make this delicious dessert even easier by assembling it in one large glass bowl.
3. Lemon Curd Parfaits
This sweet-and-tangy parfait features layers of crisp, chewy meringue, velvety lemon curd, whipped cream and tart raspberries.
4. Goo Goo Pie Parfaits
Goo Goo Cluster candy bars inspired this over-the-top combination of chocolate cremeux (pudding) and silky, salty caramel-peanut sauce.
5. Chocolate-Bread Parfaits
This amazing chocolatey dessert made with espresso and dark rum is ready in just 30 minutes.