Last-Minute Time Saver: Whip Cream Without Dirtying a Mixer

Happy Thanksgiving! Looking for a quick, last-minute dessert that won't dirty extra dishes? In this episode of Mad Genius Tips, F&W Test Kitchen genius Justin Chapple reveals how to make whipped cream in a jar. All you need is a jar, heavy cream, vanilla and powdered sugar. Once you've gotten your workout shaking, you'll be ready to make and enjoy these five deliciously simple parfaits.

1. Pumpkin Parfaits

Pumpkin puree makes quick work of these festive parfaits.

© Christina Holmes

2. Caramel Apple Parfaits

Make this delicious dessert even easier by assembling it in one large glass bowl.

3. Lemon Curd Parfaits

This sweet-and-tangy parfait features layers of crisp, chewy meringue, velvety lemon curd, whipped cream and tart raspberries.

4. Goo Goo Pie Parfaits

Goo Goo Cluster candy bars inspired this over-the-top combination of chocolate cremeux (pudding) and silky, salty caramel-peanut sauce.

5. Chocolate-Bread Parfaits

This amazing chocolatey dessert made with espresso and dark rum is ready in just 30 minutes.