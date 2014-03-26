Last-Gasp-of-Winter White

Here, wine experts reveal their favorite bottles costing less than $17. Many of the selections are lesser known but absolutely worth the search.

Who: Christian Eck, sommelier, Art and Soul in Washington, DC

What: 2012 Domaine Pichot le Peu de la Moriette Vouvray

Why: “Full bodied, slightly dry and high acidity make this a go-to white for me during the cold winter and the heavier meals it brings. I like to open this bottle and enjoy it with a book. It is also a good pair with soups, stews, and roast pork or vegetables.”

Kristin Donnelly is a former Food & Wine editor and cofounder of Stewart & Claire, an all-natural line of lip balms made in Brooklyn.

