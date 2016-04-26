L.A.’s Celebrated Sugarfish Is Coming to NYC

If you ask almost any Angelino where to find the best (affordable) sushi in L.A. the answer is Sugarfish. A mini chain headed by chef Kazunori Nozawa and Jerry Greenberg, the sushi spot is known for its high-quality fish, super reasonable $32 “Trust Me” omakaze menus and strict no-soy-sauce-dipping policy. (Bourdain would be proud.)

The New York Sugarfish outpost is scheduled to open by the end of 2016 and will be located in the city’s Flatiron District—not far from Gramercy Tavern. It will use the same fish purveyors as the Los Angeles locations and may also tap some local fishmongers for locally sourced fish.

The team is also currently scouting for a space in NYC to open a branch of KazuNori, Sugarfish’s hand roll spin-off, which offers both set hand roll menus and hand rolls a la carte.

