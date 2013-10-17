Landon Schoenefeld’s Magic Bread

F&W asked chefs around the country how they would prepare for an apocalyptic situation, a la The Road. Some went for luxury goods—others focused on survival. Here, comfort food-aficionado Landon Schoenefeld of Minneapolis’s Haute Dish relies on the supernatural and the super indulgent for survival.

“I would need a really nice salt and definitely olive oil,” he says. First, he'd have to track down a Lembas baker. “Hopefully, I’d find some magical bread that would never get stale to eat with a nice stinky French cheese. A lobe of foie gras couldn’t hurt, and maybe some Twinkies.”

