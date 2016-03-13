Lamb Burger Recipes for Springtime Grilling

Don’t wait until summer to dust off the grill. Springtime is the right time to kick off grilling season, especially if you cook up seasonal ingredients like lamb. Here, the best recipes for extra-juicy lamb burgers to christen your grill this spring.

1. Lamb Burgers with Cilantro-Yogurt Sauce 
This spicy burger, served with a cooling yogurt sauce, is a take on lamb vindaloo.

2. Greek-Style Lamb Burgers with Yogurt-Cucumber Sauce 
Served in pitas instead of on buns, these lamb burger patties are flavored with onion, garlic, mint and parsley.

3. Provençal Lamb Burgers 
Soft, funky Epoisses cheese and tangy olives make for a uniquely flavorful burger.

4. Greek Island Lamb Burgers with Grilled Feta 
These burgers are topped with warm, melty feta and garlicky tapenade.

5. Lamb Burgers with Green Harissa 
Bright, spicy harissa will make you say, who needs ketchup?

6. Moroccan Lamb Burgers with Mint-Yogurt Sauce 
These lamb patties are flavored with a sweet-and-nutty currant-pine nut paste.

7. Beef-and-Lamb Burgers with Cheddar and Caper Remoulade 
Mixing lamb with beef makes for extra deliciously, deeply flavorful burgers.

