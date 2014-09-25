Laid-Back Wine Stop in the Hamptons

Route 27 in the Hamptons is lined with farm stands—and at least one wine stand, run by Wölffer Estate.
Route 27 in the Hamptons is lined with farm stands—and at least one wine stand, run by Wölffer Estate. A great summer hangout, it has live music, Wölffer wines and snacks like organic vegetables with a tangy honey-citrus dip. Joey Wölffer often parks her Styleliner truck in front to sell globally sourced clothes and accessories.
Related: Top Restaurants, Food Trucks and Carts to Follow on Twitter
Bar Snacks
Top 10 Picnic Food Ideas and Recipes