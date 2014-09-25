Laid-Back Wine Stop in the Hamptons

Route 27 in the Hamptons is lined with farm stands—and at least one wine stand, run by Wölffer Estate. A great summer hangout, it has live music, Wölffer wines and snacks like organic vegetables with a tangy honey-citrus dip. Joey Wölffer often parks her Styleliner truck in front to sell globally sourced clothes and accessories.

