Laid-Back Wine Stop in the Hamptons

Route 27 in the Hamptons is lined with farm stands—and at least one wine stand, run by Wölffer Estate.

Christine Quinlan
September 25, 2014

Route 27 in the Hamptons is lined with farm stands—and at least one wine stand, run by Wölffer Estate. A great summer hangout, it has live music, Wölffer wines and snacks like organic vegetables with a tangy honey-citrus dip. Joey Wölffer often parks her Styleliner truck in front to sell globally sourced clothes and accessories.

