L.A. Neighborhood Guide: A Design Expert's Top Arts District Spots

Hammer and Spear, a groovy Arts District shop that sells everything from vintage barware and small batch syrups to photographs and midcentury furniture, is one of my go-to spots for unique gifts when I'm in Los Angeles. Now, with the launch of an online shop, I can get Hammer and Spear's carefully curated, beautifully wrapped pieces anywhere anytime.

The shop was originally part of the retirement plan for Kristan Cunningham and Scott Jarrell, the 30-something designers behind the store. But they've been so inspired by their new neighborhood that they fast-tracked that plan. "We love our neighborhood and have been watching such an incredible rebirth, and we wanted to be part of it. This is the community we were always looking for," says Cunningham.

Kristan Cunningham's Arts District Picks:

No. A: "This boutique is a favorite. It's a no-brainer for Coachella and SXSW outfits and for everyday." number-a.com

Poketo: "This home shop is a great spot for unique gifts." poketo.com

Apolis: "Scott lives in clothes from their sample sales." apolisglobal.com

Cleveland Art: "They have incredible repurposed industrial pieces." clevelandart.com

Little Bear: "Scott is really into craft beers, and their list is great." littlebearla.com

The Pie Hole: "It's at the end of our block, so it's very dangerous. They have great sweet or savory pies." thepieholela.com

Stumptown Coffee Roasters: "We love their Cold Brew. We've served it at parties at the store." stumptowncoffee.com

