Korean Food Mash-ups

It'll burn your tongue and turn your mouth into a fermentation zone. Korean cuisine is nothing if not intense, and that's just one reason American chefs are so in love with it. Here, three delicious developments in Korean food.

Seafood Flapjacks

Korean restaurants make kimchi-seafood pancakes without leavening for a crispy, chewy texture, but Tasty n Alder chef John Gorham in Portland, Oregon, uses a pancake batter with baking soda for much fluffier results. "Kimchi is part of our staff meal two days a week," he says. Gorham's "full-on, white-boy-run" Korean restaurant opens next year. GET THE RECIPE » tastyntasty.com.

Kimchi Linguine

Bryan Voltaggio adds a double hit of kimchi—it's in the pasta dough and sauce—to the seafood linguine at his new Washington, DC, restaurant, Range. voltrange.com.

BBQ Pork Sandwich

Soul meets Seoul at Atlanta's Heirloom Market BBQ, where Korean and Texan chefs top a pork sandwich with Korean barbecue sauce, spicy pickles and kimchi slaw. heirloommarketbbq.com.

