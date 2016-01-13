Kool-Aid Reborn, Next-Level Brewpubs and 9 Other Food Trends We’re Excited About for 2016

Maximizing Junk Food.

Those taking comfort food to an entirely new level include Milktooth in Indianapolis, where F&W Best New Chef Jonathan Brooks has a penchant for pickling turnips in Kool-Aid; Rebel in Denver, where it’s watermelon that gets pickled in Kool-Aid; and The Rookery in Juneau, where the mac and cheese is topped with crushed Cheez-Its (genius).

Next-Level Brewpubs.

A handful of breweries are making food that’s as good as their beer. Small Brewpub in Dallas serves dishes like beef heart ravioli with whipped goat's milk; Ponysaurus in Durham, North Carolina, has $1-per-scoop snacks like dried okra; and Surly Brewing Co. in Minneapolis makes tamales with squash mole.

Low-Proof Cocktails.

For Manhattan’s brand-new Momofuku Nishi, bartender extraordinaire John deBary created low-proof drinks that will still leave you wanting wine with dinner (and won’t make you too wasted to eat). These include a Blood Orange Daiquiri made with sochu; the Shironegro, mixed with vermouth; and a superb, not-too-sweet limoncello slushie that also makes a great after-dinner drink.

High-Octane Spirits.

On the opposite end of the spectrum are potent, spirit-forward drinks—the cocktails mixologists make for themselves and their friends. The increasing availability of high-octane spirits like overproof tequila and overproof Cognac is helping fuel the trend. At the lovely Nitecap, Natasha David has a Fire & Water section on her menu with extra-boozy options like Boys of Summer, made with 12-year Elijah Craig, Old Grand Dad 114, Suze and vermouth. (Look for low-proof and high-octane cocktail recipes and more drinks trends in Food & Wine Cocktails 2016.)

Bee Pollen.

Honey wins the sweetener of the moment prize; bee pollen is reported to have even more health benefits (it apparently can ward off colds and improve skin tone). Where: Popovers with bee pollen at St. Dinette in St. Paul, Minnesota; a milk and honey dessert sprinkled with bee pollen at Eleven Madison Park in New York City; honey tart with bee pollen at Abe Fisher in Philadelphia.

New Look Delivery.

Now that the FDA has found out that a chemical in most standard pizza boxes might be toxic (yikes), there is more reason than ever to check out GreenBox, the eco-friendly box with a perforated top that can turn into plates.

The It Cheese.

Burrata has become the Jennifer Lawrence of the restaurant cheese world—it’s ubiquitous and invariably a highlight. You can find the cream-filled mozzarella anchoring cheese boards from San Francisco (at Les Clos and Union Larder) to Boston (Select Oyster Bar features a burrata made in Vermont) to Chicago (at The Lunatic, The Lover & The Poet burrata is tossed into pasta just before serving). Manhattan-based genius pastry chef Dominique Ansel even uses burrata to make soft-serve ice cream.

Russian Revolution.

It’s hard to keep track of all the places in the U.S. where you can eat and drink like you’re in the USSR. Masha & the Bear in Brooklyn serves classic Russian comfort food and infused vodka on tap; there’s also plenty of vodka and zakuski (appetizer) platters at Kachka in Portland, Oregon; in Philly, the brewpub Crime & Punishment prepares borscht and little pelmeni (dumplings); and Sadelle’s in Manhattan has a super-deluxe caviar service, veal-stuffed pelmeni and iced horseradish vodka.

Shop & Snack.

Urban Outfitters is teaming up with star chefs Marc Vetri and Michael Symon; Whole Foods hired former Momofuku chef Tien Ho to upgrade its in-store dining; and Jean-Georges Vongerichten is opening yet another restaurant, the vegetable-centric ABCV, at Manhattan’s ABC Carpet & Home.

Vegetable’s Secret Weapon.

Some people know it as celtuce; others call it Chinese lettuce. At Mission Chinese Food in NYC, Angela Dimayuga adds the long-stalked lettuce to sautéed celery with hazelnut oil. “It’s got the gentle flavor of gem lettuce hearts, but it’s also got crunch. It’s like the new water chestnut for stir-fries; it stands on its own but absorbs flavor too,” she says. Dimayuga also loves it because it’s inexpensive and you can find it in any Asian grocery store. Where else: sautéed mushrooms, carrots and celtuce at Pine & Crane in L.A.; smoked sturgeon with pickled celtuce at Crane & Turtle in Washington, D.C.

Burnt, on Purpose.

Chefs are adopting that old cucina povera trick of using the scorched flour left over in communal ovens after baking bread.

Where: toasted flour cavatelli with fennel sausage and chile at Manhattan’s Corkbuzz Union Square; stracci di grano arso with broccoli rabe at Chicago’s Quartino; grano arso rigatoni at Faro in Brooklyn.