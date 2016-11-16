The Kitchen of the Future Is Here (and It Talks)

Just in time for Thanksgiving, Amazon has teamed up with GE to lend you a helping hand in the kitchen. If you're the lucky owner of an Amazon Echo and wifi-connected smart appliances from GE or Monogram, now, without even lifting a finger, you'll have access to a sous chef who can preheat your oven, boil water, and answer cooking questions—without ever having to lift a finger.

Here's how it works: Amazon has teamed up with GE to create a suite of voice commands, all triggered by the words "Alexa" and "Geneva." So, for example, you can say: "Alexa, tell Geneva to preheat my oven for turkey." And guess what? Geneva will trigger your smart oven to do just that. It can even update you when the oven is ready (command: "Alexa, ask Geneva for oven status.") and set timers (command: "Alexa, tell Geneva to set the oven timer for 10 minutes.").

Other smart appliances you can connect Alexa to include refrigerators, dishwashers, washing machines, air conditioners, and water heaters—which means you can have your hot water boiled and ready when you get out of the shower in the morning (command: "Alexa, tell Geneva to make hot water for coffee in 15 minutes.") and check the status of your ice maker (command: "Alexa, ask Geneva if the ice maker is full.").

Of course, the Amazon Echo isn't the only interactive voice-controlled device that can help you prep for the holidays—the newly-released Google Home is also getting in on the household maintenance game, though it hasn't quite ventured into the kitchen, yet. Currently, Google Home can entertain you, answer questions, and help manage your life—as well as adjust lighting, trigger smart plugs and switches, and adjust your thermostat at home.