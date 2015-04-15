Of a Kind's Designy Indie Housewares Are at Target Right Now

If you’ve ever missed out on a batch of limited-edition home goods curated by ultimate cool-kid shopping site Of a Kind, Target has good news for you. The chain has partnered with Of a Kind cofounders Claire Mazur and Erica Cerulo to curate a collection of home decor products made by some of the duo’s go-to designers, like adorable flasks and balsam-stuffed pillows by New York City-based label Izola.

The collection is super affordable, ranging from $9.99 for a set of coasters with simple cocktail recipes and topping out at $34.99 for colorful animal bookends by LA brand Wolfum. The line is only available in stores, so get thee to Target before they sell out—this map shows all 350 stores carrying the goods.

