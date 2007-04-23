Kids Cooking in Minnesota

Aside from the Cambodian dishes my mother made, I don't remember a single great meal I had while growing up in Minnesota (though I do remember some nasty corn dogs and the milk drinking station at the State Fair). But it seems like things are looking up for kids in Minneapolis. Last year, Seth Bixby Daugherty, an F&W Best New Chef 2005, left the restaurant Cosmos to work on improving public school lunches (I'll report more on that later). Last week, Tim McKee of La Belle Vie, an F&W Best New Chef 1997, launched his restaurant's Junior Gourmet Club with a four-course "mocktail" pairing dinner; a "mocktail" making class, where kids can learn how to construct a grand mère pomme verte (a.k.a. Granny Smith apple) sparkler or a nonalcoholic ginger-beer mojito is in the works. And all I got was all-you-can-drink milk.

