The Kids Are All Right

Jimmy Bannos, Jr. and Sr.

F&W's November issue checks in on some of America's most revered food and wine families—not the matriarchs and patriarchs, but the children and grandchildren, who are chefs, winemakers and tastemakers doing incredible things in their own right.

A GREEK TRADITION

Jimmy Bannos, Jr. (left), learned to cook at his father's Cajun restaurant, Heaven on Seven, in Chicago. But at his pork-centric restaurant, The Purple Pig, he looks to the Mediterranean, serving mostly Italian- and Greek-inflected dishes, like this whipped feta that was inspired by his Greek grandmother.

Recipe: Whipped Feta with Cucumbers

The taste of the Mediterranean shines through in this airy feta spread that's served with olive oil–marinated cucumbers.

FATHER-SON LEGACY

Preston Clark of El Paseo in California's Mill Valley learned to cook while working side by side with his late father, the great chef Patrick Clark, at NYC's Tavern on the Green. Here, some Clark trademarks:

Tools: "My father appeared on the original Japanese Iron Chef. He brought me my first supersharp knives from Japan."

Technique: "My dad taught me that the best way to fix a pan sauce gone awry is to add a little water."

Recipe: Crisp Crab Cakes with Chipotle Mayonnaise

"Like my father, I bind crab cakes with white fish. It's more flavorful than bread crumbs."

TEA-BLENDING MASTER

Recipe: Darjeeling Unlimited

Third-generation tea blender Emeric Harney of Harney & Sons created this tea cocktail with drinks technologist Dave Arnold.

