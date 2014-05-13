Ketchup's Korean Cousin

If you look up ketchup on Wikipedia, the first thing it’s described as is a “table sauce,” and that perfectly describes the new line of gochujang sauces from the folks who make Mother-In-Law’s Kimchi.

Gochujang is Korea’s most popular pantry staple, and this spicy, slightly sweet, umami-rich sauce made from ground red chile, rice flour and fermented (GMO-free) soybeans, is supremely versatile. It’s delicious on everything from grilled vegetables and tofu to roast, braised or grilled meats and poultry, and even on rich fish and shrimp. It also makes an awesome marinade on its own, and you can use gochujang to flavor dressings, soups and stews as well as noodle and rice dishes.

The basic fermented chile paste gochujang is the mildest in the new line; there’s a tangy version made with vinegar; a sesame version; and the spiciest, which is made with garlic. Here are some of our favorite recipes made with gochujang, to get you started. It will be your go-to table sauce in no time!

Crispy Tofu Bibimbap with Mustard Greens and Zucchini

Korean-Style Fried Cauliflower

Chicken Wings with Angry Sauce

