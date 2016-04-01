Kelsey Grammer Is Opening a Brewery in Upstate New York

Harkening back to his time spent bellied up to the bar on Cheers (rather than his sherry-drinking years on Frasier), Kelsey Grammer is opening a brewery in New York’s Catskill Mountains.

According to New York Upstate, the brewery will be called Faith American Brewing Co. (after Grammer’s youngest daughter) and is still in the early stages of development. While Grammer is keeping quiet on details about the brewery, he does have a brewer picked out, according to Paul Leone, the executive director of the New York State Brewers Association. And he plans on growing some of his own hops and barley. “He’s being very thoughtful about this project and making it all about the quality of the beer,” Leone said.

Sadly, the brewery won’t be open for another year or so. But hopefully we’ll get more questions answered soon. For example, will he be naming any of the beers after his fictional TV family from Frasier? Because we could seriously go for an ice-cold Niles Nitro or Roz Rye right about now.