Kellogg's Makes a Run at the Sandwich Cracker Market

In an uncertain world wracked with violence, drought, and looming catastrophe, one thing is certain: Weird snacks are great, and America's appetite for them is seemingly endless.

Thanks to Kellogg's, we are about to get a whole new catalogue of slightly creative snack foods, including one that we sort of can't believe wasn't on the market before: Cheez-It Sandwich Crackers.

According to Brand Eating, these new crackers will be available in Original Cheddar, Italian Four Cheese, and Spicy Queso flavors. No word yet on whether or not Cheez-It will ultimately add peanut butter sandwich crackers to its roster. One can only hope.

Other upcoming Kellogg's releases include Keebler Fudge Stripes in birthday cake flavor (these are a limited edition and will only be available from this June through December 2016, per Brand Eating); red, white, and blue Rice Krispies; and Special K Crustless Quiches, among other products.

[Via Brand Eating]