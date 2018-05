After a night on the line, most chefs have a go-to drink, from cheap beer to a house bartender’s expert cocktail. Here, star chefs reveal their favorite drinks.

“I love a good old-fashioned with my favorite bourbon, Four Roses,” says chef Jose Garces. “I’m just a bourbon fan in general—I have been since opening Village Whiskey. I love the richness of bourbon, it’s very calming and soothing, and it’s a touch on the sweet side.”

Related: Bourbon Cocktails

Whiskey Drinks

Classic Cocktails