Keep “Aliens” Out of Your Fridge by Making Antipasto Chicken Salad

Chicken Dance spotlights a fantastic Food & Wine chicken recipe every day.

© Con Poulos

Antipasto Chicken Salad

A woman in Russia has been keeping what she believes to be a small, deceased alien in her refrigerator for the past two years, according to the Daily Mail. Though no one seems to have tested the bizarre formation, Gizmodo hypothesizes that the "alien" is probably just an old, rotting vegetable. To protect your own kitchen from unidentified refrigerated objects, take a moment to honor National Clean Out Your Fridge Day today. Any leftover chicken, vegetables, salami and cheese can be thrown together to make this supersimple and delicious Antipasto Chicken Salad.

