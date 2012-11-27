Kate Krader's Guide to New Orleans Neighborhoods

F&W’s Kate Krader hit New Orleans with locals like Treme’s Wendell Pierce as her tour guides. Here, her neighborhood guide.

© Paul Costello

French Quarter

I ate amazing pizza and house-made charcuterie at Domenica and got the scoop on the upcoming Treme cookbook from the book’s author, renowned local writer Lolis Eric Elie.

Historic District

At Bellocq bar, I drank icy rum cobblers with Treme star Wendell Pierce; he told me about his cool new chain of grocery stores.

Warehouse District

Over warm boudin and superb muffuletta sandwiches, Cochon Butcher’s chef-owner Donald Link gave me the scoop on the amazing pork he’s begun producing.

Bywater District

I got an insider tour of NOLA’s hottest area from big-deal developer Sean Cummings. A Bywater highlight: the great food-and-cocktail spot Maurepas Foods.

