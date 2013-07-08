Kale Salad with Miso and Pistachios

Once, when I was in Detroit, I tasted a salad at the farmers' market that was made by a monastic order (better than a bake sale, if you ask me). The miso dressing was so perfect that I tried to re-create it the following week, using trial and error to approximate the taste. If you like a sweeter miso dressing, add a little more sugar or Golden Syrup, which also works well. SEE RECIPE »

