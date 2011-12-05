Just Say Yes to the Meatball Movement

Food & Wine
December 05, 2011

 Chicken Meatball Soup

© Yunhee Kim
Chicken Meatball Soup

Over the weekend, NPR commentator Bonny Wolf discussed the many "meatballeries" opening across the country. She's not shocked: "Meatballs are affordable and familiar. They’re a happy food in hard times." We're not surprised either, because meatballs are delicious and supereasy to make at home. This Chicken Meatball and Orzo Soup combines the restorative properties of chicken soup with homey meatballs made from chicken sausage to create a fast and ultra-comforting meal.

