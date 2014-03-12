June Rodil's Life Story in 5 Bottles: From the Napa Valley to Lebanon's Bekaa Valley

June Rodil, from Qui in Austin, is one of Food & Wine's 2014 Sommeliers of the Year. Here, she names 5 key wines that have defined her wine career.

1999, As a server at Austin's Driskill Hotel

Generic Chardonnay

"It was my first try at pairing. I thought, I'm gonna take this buttery wine and this sea bass with tomato-butter sauce and see if they work well together. And they did. Two things came together and changed my perspective."

2003, At the Driskill

1977 Heitz Martha's Vineyard Cabernet Sauvignon

"A collector brought in this magnum, and it was the oldest bottle I had seen and the biggest bottle I had opened."

2007, While sommelier at Austin's Uchi

1988 Château Musar

"I felt so lucky to have been invited to this tasting. I'd never had a wine I could taste on its own and know exactly what it is and who made it. [Lebanese winemaker] Serge Hochar's Château Musar is unmistakable."

2009, After winning Texas' Best Sommelier

2006 Louis Latour Corton-Charlemagne

"My friend Peter Wasserman opened this special bottle to congratulate me, and it was corked. Luckily, he had a second one."

2014, After hours

2008 Maximin Grünhäuser Abtsberg Riesling Spätlese

"This is what I always want to open at my house. It's brilliant, and it can go with everything. I really should lay down some bottles, but I can't. I just keep drinking them all."

