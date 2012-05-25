Juicy Grilled Chicken with Sweet Mustard Barbecue Sauce

Reed Davis
Justine Sterling
Updated May 23, 2017

Requiring just a bit of forethought and nil active time, marinades are an ideal way to prep grilled foods to become ultra flavorful and juicy. An overnight marinade is key to Mississippi chef John Currence’s Grilled Chicken with Sweet Mustard Barbecue Sauce. He covers quartered birds in a rich blend of molasses, olive oil, port wine, mustard, soy sauce, pepper, Worcestershire and minced shallot. Before grilling, Currence brushes the prepped chicken pieces with a barbecue sauce made with sweet, fragrant, hot and tangy ingredients like brown sugar, coffee, Tabasco sauce and that cookout staple, yellow mustard.

