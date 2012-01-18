Jose Andres’s Homestyle Chicken Thighs

© Con Poulos

Roast Chicken Thighs with Lentils

Spanish chef José Andrés stops by F&W’s Facebook wall at 2 p.m. ET to chat live with fans for our January Iconversations series. Aside from his inspired cooking, TV spots and multiple restaurants—from Washington, DC’s Jaleo to China Poblano in Vegas—Andrés is also committed to charity and is one of 10 superstarsheadlining F&W’s Chefs Make Change coalition. His organization, World Central Kitchen, helps developing countries in crisis by building kitchens and feeding the hungry using ingredients bought from local purveyors. For F&W’s February issue, Andrés shared a homey dish of crisp roast chicken thighs with a pimentón-spiked lentil stew. "This is the sort of simple, humble food I have at home with my family on Friday night," says Andrés. Visit foodandwine.com/donate to donate to World Central Kitchen and to other brilliant chef-run organizations.

