José Andrés Wants to Revolutionize Fast Food with His New Vegetable-Centric Restaurant

F&W Chef-in-Residence José Andrés is launching an awesome new vegetable-centric, fast-casual restaurant concept: Beefsteak. It’s not a salad bar. It’s not a juice shop or a health food store. It’s a restaurant that serves good-for-you food centered on fresh produce, accented with optional meats. The first location will open in Washington DC within the next few weeks. Watch the video above to find out more about Andrés’s incredible new project.

