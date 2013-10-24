Jordan Kahn’s Calming Herbs

F&W asked chefs around the country how they would prepare for an apocalyptic situation, a la The Road. Some went for luxury goods—others focused on survival. Here, chef Jordan Kahn of L.A.’s Red Medicine shares his plan for herbaceous entertainment.

“I’d take the Leatherman multi-tool my girlfriend got me for Christmas last year, a pair of socks, a bottle of water, sugar, fish sauce, powdered lime juice, and a big bag of herbes de Provence,” Kahn says. “Because I’d probably have a lot of time on my hands, and could separate all of the herbs into an entire collection, from lavender to rosemary. And I could make a lot with that mix.”

