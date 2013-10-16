Jordan Kahn Rhapsodizes About Riesling

After a night on the line, most chefs have a go-to drink, from cheap beer to a house bartender's expert cocktail. Here, chef Jordan Kahn of Red Medicine in Beverly Hills explains why he is one of the many chefs and restaurant professionals who can’t get enough Riesling.

“German Riesling is the greatest wine on the planet,” Kahn says. “First and foremost it has the best acidity of any wine out there. Even though a lot of people think it’s very sweet, it’s never a sugar bomb, it’s always highly balanced. It’s low alcohol, which means a wonderful food wine. It has no oak, no malolactic fermentation. It’s got just the grape, the acid, a little bit of sugar and terroir. It’s super-delicious and you can pair it with basically anything.”

