Jonah Hill Accidentally Emailed His Food Diary to Drake

For his latest role in the crime war comedy War Dogs, Jonah Hill had to gain a significant amount of weight to play arms dealer Efraim Diveroli. After filming, Hill decided to slim down—and on the advice of his BFF Channing Tatum, he sought out a nutritionist who advised him to start keeping a food journal. What could go wrong?

Last night, during his guest appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Hill revealed what he did with his food journal one night—and why he can never speak to Drake again.

"I gained weight for this movie War Dogs, and I wanted to get in better shape, so I called Channing Tatum," Hill said. "So he gave me the number of these guys and I went to this nutritionist and the doctor was, like, do me a favor, write down what you eat everyday and email it to me at the end of the day. So one night I was at home and I was bored, and I hadn't emailed this guy, so I wrote down yogurt, salad, chicken, and whatever, and I sent it to him."

An hour later, Hill realized that the doctor hadn't replied—"He usually just says OK or something." So he looks in his sent messages folder.

"It must have been D-R because it was 'Dr.'," Hill explained. "And I'd sent it to Drake. So, like, Drake, who I don't know well at all—I met him once—he just got an email from me that said: 'Yogurt, Salad, Chicken,' and then it just says: 'Jonah' at the end of it."

There's an argument for using good old-fashioned pen-and-paper.