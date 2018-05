Amusing item in the Mirror (UK) about Johnny Depp shipping cases of wine from his south-of-France vineyard to the set where he's currently filming, in Illinois. I somehow doubt he went through the whole importer-license rigamarole, but who knows. Also nice to know that if you're Mr. Depp's pal, you get unlimited Pétrus poured for you. Why aren't my friends doing the same for me?