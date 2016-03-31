John Kasich is Not Sorry for Eating Pizza With a Fork

Presidential candidates (and their staffs) eat a lot of pizza. They eat it while working late nights at the campaign office, and then they eat even more of it during the innumerable small-town stops they make on the trail. And yet, as Republican presidential candidate John Kasich demonstrated in Queens this week, he still has a lot to learn about the art of eating a slice.

According to ABC News, the Ohio Governor was at Gino's Pizzeria and Restaurant in Queens on Wednesday when he was caught eating his pizza... with a fork.

As most New Yorkers know—including New York City Mayor Bill DeBlasio, who learned this lesson the hard way—pizza is meant to be eaten with one's hands. Even Kasich caught wind of his error quickly, and course-corrected by finishing the meal properly, which is to say, sans utensils. Still, in an interview Thursday with Good Morning America, the candidate attempted to defend his obvious misstep.

"Look, look, the pizza came scalding hot, okay? And so I use a little fork," Kasich told GMA's Robin Roberts. "You know what? My wife, who is on spring break with my daughters said, 'I'm proud of you. You finally learned how to use a utensil properly.'"

We here at F&W do not take sides in political matters. But before you vote this year, ask yourself: Do you trust a man who eats his pizza with a fork to shephard the United States of America into the future? The choice is yours, readers.