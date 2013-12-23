Jimmy Bradley’s Favorite Storybook Cookbook

If you work for chef Jimmy Bradley, study up on this book. There will be a quiz. 

Getting a chef to pick a favorite cookbook is like asking a parent to choose her most-loved child. But F&W pressed great cooks around the country to reveal their top picks of all-time.

The Chef: Jimmy Bradley

The Book: Ma Gastronomie by Fernand Point, 1969

“It’s both a storybook and a book of recipes,” says Bradley. “If you work for me, I give you that book and then I ask you questions about it. Point was 6-foot-5 and 300 pounds—he’d get to work at 7 every morning and write menus in the courtyard while drinking magnums of Champagne and getting a shave. Paul Bocuse was his salad chef. There are hundreds of stories like that.”

