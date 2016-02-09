Jim Christiansen’s Elegant Chicken Liver Tart

F&W Best New Chef 2015 Jim Christiansen, of Heyday in Minneapolis, has taken a French picnic staple–chicken liver pâté–and transformed it. His elegant chicken liver tart is also a showcase for in-season vegetables. “It’s a labor-intensive dish considering how simple it looks,” he says. “When we get 10 orders at once there are a lot of hands moving really fast to make them.” 2700 Lyndale Ave. S.; heydayeats.com.

1. Carrot tops

Christiansen believes in root-to-stalk cooking.

2. Onion jam

A classic accompaniment to pâté; Christiansen’s changes with the seasons.

3. Onion powder

Yellow onions—dried, baked and pulverized—resemble soil.

4. Pickled radishes

Christiansen pickles raw radishes so they’re tangy.