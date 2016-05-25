This Jet-Black Ice Cream Will Cure Your Rainbow Food Hangover

The insane rainbow food trend that has taken over your Instagram feed doesn't appear to be going away any time soon. There have been rainbow bagels, rainbow burgers, rainbow grilled cheese, rainbow lattes, and even rainbow sushi. Now, one New York ice cream shop just might have created the summertime foil to these technicolored foods: jet-black ice cream.

Morgernstern's Finest Ice Cream shop in New York City has created an inky black ice cream that will counteract your rainbow food hangover. Black foods are often colored with squid ink or sesame seeds, but Morgernstern's flavor—which will be available starting May 25—utilizes a surprising special ingredient you've probably never tried before: coconut ash.

What is coconut ash? "It's simply the charred and processed remains of a coconut shell," founder Nick Morgernstern tells Mic. The ash is another form of activated charcoal, a current darling of the health food scene, which has gained popularity due to its purported detoxifying powers. The ice cream gets it tone solely from the organic charcoal, which "has been charred and processed with high heat so that it behaves like a filter," according to Morgernstern.

The ash also provides the ice cream a uniquely rich coconut flavor, which was one of the reasons Morgernstern was initially drawn to the striking ingredient. "I had been monkeying around with coconut ash for a while and then I had this fancy chocolate bar that used coconut ash. I knew I had to use it," he says. To create the flavor, he combined the ash with coconut flakes, coconut cream, and coconut milk. This treat packs a serious coconut punch.

Morgernstern warns that while the dark hue will look cool on your cone, it might not be a great pick for date night, as the ash can temporarily dye your mouth ink-black. However, it might just be worth it to take a stand against the deluge of rainbow foods and prove that while trends come and go, black will always be in style.