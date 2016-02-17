Jesse Tyler Ferguson is Studying Foodie Culture at Gramercy Tavern

Where do you go if you want to learn how to act like a serious foodie? If you’re Jesse Tyler Ferguson, you belly up to the bar at NYC’s Gramercy Tavern. According to the New York Daily News, the Modern Family star has been preparing for his upcoming role in Fully Committed (scheduled to open on Broadway this April) by taking copious notes at Danny Meyer’s Flatiron District restaurant. According to one of the Daily News’ inside sources, Ferguson has become a “fixture” at the restaurant, chatting with every type of employee from dishwashers to chefs to waiters, and practicing restaurant lingo. Why? In the one-man show, Ferguson will play not only an actor turned reservationist at an ultra-hot Manhattan restaurant, but also more than 40 other characters attempting to score a table by any means necessary. If you head to Gramercy Tavern anytime soon, watch how you act. You might be inspiration for one of Ferguson’s many future alter egos.