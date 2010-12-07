Jennifer Rubell Turns Oatmeal into Art

© Stephen Scoble

White porcelain bowls at Jennifer Rubell's Art Basel installation.

While down in Miami for Art Basel, F&W's creative director Stephen Scoble had a chance to experience artist Jennifer Rubell's brilliant installation (pictured). To get to the project, visitors had to step through a hole that was punched through a wall of the building that houses the Rubell family's art collection. Once inside, they walked across a yard to a yellow house that was gutted. Each room in the house had a different installation: a stack of porcelain bowls; a pile of stainless steel spoons; crock pots of Rubell's secret oatmeal recipe; brown sugar packets; and an enormous pile of mini boxes of raisins. The final room that visitors entered—the home's former kitchen—had refrigerators stocked with milk. As visitors moved through the home, they created their own bowl of oatmeal.

