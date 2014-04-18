Jelly Bean Milk, Meat-Encased Creme Eggs and Other Easter Candy Curiosities

The Internet is a black hole for strange, weird and wonderful things—especially when it comes to food. Rather than dive in yourself, let F&W do it for you. Here, four of the most absurd food items we saw this week.

Pizza Cake: Boston Pizza, a Canadian pizza chain, is asking fans which “pizza game changer” they would like to see. The 13 options include pizza mints, a pizza beardkin (a napkin for your beard), a gas-powered pizza cutter and pizza cake. The item with the most votes will go into production. Right now pizza cake, which appears to be about six pizzas stacked on top of each other and encased in an enormous crust, is winning.

Jellybean Milk: Looking for a way to infuse Easter candy into every part of your day? Let us present Prairie Farms’ “Old Recipe” low fat jelly bean milk. Made by soaking jelly beans in milk, the opaque, bright pink beverage is apparently flying off the shelves.

Scotch Cadbury Creme Eggs: F&W isn’t the only one experimenting with creme eggs. One butcher in England used the chocolate-and-fondant confections to make sweet-and-salty Scotch eggs. He wraps the Cadbury eggs in sausage meat, rolls them in a breadcrumb coating and sells them for people to fry or bake at home. Watching your weight? He offers them without breadcrumbs. Really not watching your weight? Order the a version coated in a sausage mix made with additional crushed creme eggs.

Ultimate Meat Lovers' Hot Dog: One brilliant blogger has done away with hot dog buns in the best way ever. In place of the typical bread, he’s put a split hot dog. He nestles a bacon-wrapped hot dog in the meaty “bun” and tops with mustard, ketchup and relish. Seems like a great gluten-free option to us.

Molten Peeps: Getting sick of Peeps or Easter in general? Relieve your frustration by watching what happens when a screaming-hot ball of nickel is pressed down onto an unsuspecting Peep.

