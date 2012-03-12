Jean Georges Plans Springtime Renovations

Legendary chef and amateur blogger Jean-Georges Vongerichten slipped some big news into a recent post about staff changes. This spring, he plans to renovate both his grand New York flagship on Central Park, Jean Georges, and the more casual Nougatine. Perfectionist chefs often tweak things that already seem fantastic: In JGV's recipe for Sesame Chicken Salad with Ginger-Lime Dressing, he substitutes juicy pan-roasted chicken breasts for the raw bluefin tuna that's served in a similar dish at the restaurant, resulting in a healthy, filling main course for the home cook.

