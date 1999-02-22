Blogs

Mouthing Off

By the Editors of Food & Wine Magazine

Kitchen Gadgets

The 6 Most Essential Kitchen Tools, According to Food YouTube Star Laura Vitale

BY Bridget Hallinan | POSTED April 9, 2019 AT 4:40PM EDT

You’ll never make meatballs the same way again.

Pizza

154-Cheese Pizza Breaks World Record for ‘Greatest Variety of Cheese on a Pizza’

BY Mike Pomranz | POSTED April 9, 2019 AT 4:05PM EDT

For five days, this crazy creation was actually on the menu in Australia.

News

Mary Berry Hosts This Afternoon Tea and Train Ride Through the English Countryside

BY Adam Campbell-Schmitt | POSTED April 9, 2019 AT 3:47PM EDT

All aboard for some face time with the beloved “Great British Baking Show” judge!

Best New Chefs

13 Best New Chefs on the Most Important Dishes in Their Careers

BY Morgan Goldberg | POSTED April 9, 2019 AT 2:52PM EDT

Food & Wine Best New Chef alums look back on the signature dishes and a-ha kitchen moments that were pivotal points in their journey.

News

Krispy Kreme's Easter Donuts Have Arrived and They're Completely Adorable

BY Hannah Chubb | POSTED April 9, 2019 AT 2:51PM EDT
