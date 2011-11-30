Japan's World-Class Comfort Food

Chicken Dance spotlights a fantastic Food & Wine chicken recipe every day.

© Lucy Schaeffer

Stir-Fried Udon Noodles

As of this week, Japan holds more Michelin stars than France—even though the guide is published in France. Thirty-two Japanese restaurants earned the maximum three-star rating for 2012, while just 25 French restaurants received the honor in the most recent guide (the next version comes out in February). While these high-end restaurants are among the many reasons Japan makes an incredible destination for food lovers, the country also has an incredible knack for comfort food (see: ramen, tempura and soba). This recipe for Stir-Fried Udon Noodles with chicken, shrimp and vegetables from Chicago Chef Takashi Yagihashi makes a great intro for the home cook.

Related: Delicious Japanese Dishes

Great Recipes for Udon Noodles

Tasty Stir-Fry Recipes