Jamie Oliver's Next American Road Trip

Chicken-and-Leek Stew

Tonight at 10 p.m. ET, Jamie Oliver will star on BBC America in his new series, Jamie’s American Road Trip. His trip begins in Louisiana with an alligator-wrestling grandma and takes him on adventures across the country, from underground supper clubs in New York City to a cowboy cookout in Wyoming. Here’s hoping the lovable British chef’s new show is as successful as his light and incredibly simple chicken-and-leek stew.

