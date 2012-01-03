Jamie Oliver's Next American Road Trip

 Chicken-and-Leek Stew Recipe

Chicken-and-Leek Stew

Tonight at 10 p.m. ET, Jamie Oliver will star on BBC America in his new series, Jamie’s American Road Trip. His trip begins in Louisiana with an alligator-wrestling grandma and takes him on adventures across the country, from underground supper clubs in New York City to a cowboy cookout in Wyoming. Here’s hoping the lovable British chef’s new show is as successful as his light and incredibly simple chicken-and-leek stew.

 

