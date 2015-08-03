Jamie Bissonnette’s Wicked Quick Egg Salad Trick

The new season of Mad Genius Tips is here! This time out, F&W’s Justin Chapple reveals the brilliant, timesaving cooking hacks he learned from chefs at this year’s Food & Classic in Aspen. First up: Jamie Bissonnette’s “wicked quick” way to chop a ton of hard-boiled eggs for a super-fast and easy egg salad. All you need is a baking rack, a mixing bowl and a small plate.

For more great cooking tricks and tips, watch all of F&W’s Mad Genius Tips videos.

Related: Healthy Egg Recipes

Recipes for Hard-Boiled Eggs

Delicious Egg Breakfasts