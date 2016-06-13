Jamie Bissonnette and Ken Oringer's Breakfast Tips

These two chefs are as serious about breakfast as they are about lunch and dinner. Try these four tips to see how they elevate morning basics like porridge and fried eggs.

Try almond milk.

It's the secret ingredient in the chefs' cornmeal porridge, adding nutty flavor and a bit of creaminess.

Get saucy.

The tomato sauce on this egg sandwich is also great on steak.

Amp up your eggs.

Fry them in a magic combination of butter and olive oil.

Garnishes matter.

The chefs' porridge gets topped with hazelnuts, butter, maple syrup and pink salt.